Eight killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the city of Perm, around 1,300 km east of Moscow on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding many others, Russian law enforcement announced.

Panicked students jumped from first-floor windows to escape Perm State University, landing heavily on the ground before running to safety, media footage showed.

Students built barricades out of chairs to stop the shooter from entering their classrooms, they said. The gunman was wounded after resisting arrest and was being treated in hospital, the Investigative Committee law enforcement agency said in a statement.

The gunman was identified as an 18-year-old student of the university who had earlier posted a photo of himself posing with a rifle, helmet and ammunition on social media. He obtained the hunting rifle in May, the Investigative Committee stated.

“I’ve thought about this for a long time, it’s been years and I realised the time had come to do what I dreamt of,” a social media account attributed to him posted, it was later taken down. He indicated his actions had nothing to do with politics or religion but were motivated by hatred.

The Kremlin said the gunman was likely disturbed, but declined to comment further saying it was a matter for the police.

The shooting was the latest in a series. Earlier this year a lone teenage gunman opened fire at a school in the city of Kazan, killing nine people and wounding many more. In 2018 a student at a college in Russian-annexed Crimea killed 20 people before turning his gun on himself.

Russia raised the legal age for buying firearms from 18 to 21 after the Kazan shooting, but the new law has yet to come into force.