Three dead bodies were found near the border with Belarus

In the border region with Belarus, the bodies of three people were found. Further steps in this case are being carried out by the prosecutor’s office, the Border Guard announced on social media on Sunday.

Modern helicopter controls the Polish-Belarusian border

One of the most modern Airbus H135 helicopters controls the Polish-Belarusian border. The Border Guard said that “thanks to modern optoelectronic…

see more

This announcement was confirmed by the Border Guard spokesperson Lt. Anna Michalska. “On Sunday, the bodies of three people were found in three different places near the border with Belarus. Everything indicates that they are most likely illegal immigrants, but we can not provide any information at this stage. The prosecutor’s office is dealing with this matter,” she said.

On Saturday, the Border Guard recorded a record number of attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. “There were as many as 324 attempts. Border guards prevented all of them,” the spokeswoman emphasised.

In addition, she indicated that in the last 24 hours, officers detained two people for helping to organise illegal crossings of the Polish-Belarusian border. One of them was a citizen of Uzbekistan and the other one of Georgia.

Since September, the Border Guard recorded over 3,800 attempts to illegally cross the Polish border with Belarus.

A state of emergency has been in force since September 2 in the border zone with Belarus, i.e. in part of the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces, covering 183 towns. It was introduced for 30 days under the ordinance of President Andrzej Duda, issued at the request of the Council of Ministers.

Government officials justify the need to introduce a state of emergency with the situation on the border with Belarus, where Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime is waging a “hybrid war” and the Russian Zapad-21 military exercises which occurred between September 10 and 16.