Robert Kubica becomes European champion with Orlen Team WRT

Robert Kubica’s ORLEN Team WRT team won the fifth round of the European Le Mans Series at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium and is guaranteed to win the Le Mans Prototype (LMP2) general classification with one race remaining before the end of the season.

The other drivers in the team’s lineup were Louis Deletraz and Yifei Ye.

In their very first season, ORLEN Team WRT took three victories in five races.

Kubica’s adventure with long-distance racing begins in the best possible way and there is a big chance that it will be continued in the 2022 season.

The Kraków-born driver is unlikely to return to F1 as a starter. The Chinese Guanyu Zhou may take the place of Antonio Giovinazzi in the Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen team, while Valtteri Bottas was confirmed to replace his compatriot Kimi Raikkonen, who retires after this season.

“Thank you for your support, this is a special moment. This was our debut and we won the championship leading from the beginning, with one race to go. After Le Mans [Kubica’s vehicle ran out of petrol in the final moments of the race], it was important that luck was on our side,” said the Pole in an interview with foreign journalists after the end of the competition.

