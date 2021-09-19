I promise I will take care of Polish agriculture: President

During the official Ceremony of the Harvest Festival (“Dożynki”) in the courtyard of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, President Andrzej Duda assured that he would take care of Polish agriculture. He emphasised that the state needs to be more concerned and take even more actions to help farmers.

“Thanks to the labour of Polish farmers, thanks to your hard work, your stress, care and the wholehearted work, we have been provided with food security in Poland,” the president said. He also thanked the farmers for coming to the harvest festival in Warsaw from all over Poland.

The head of state also emphasised the contribution of the villagers to the defencse of the country in the past. He said that farmers nourished and defended Polish citizens.

The president also thanked the farmers who voted for him in the presidential elections and assured them of his cooperation with the Agriculture Minister for the benefit of the Polish countryside.