Grab a handful of science at Lublin Science Picnic

The Lublin Science Picnic is currently taking place at the 17th Lublin Science Festival. The picnic will consist of hundreds of events including an attempt to break the Polish record for the largest polymer, a polygraph test demonstration and a hovercraft presentation. All of these events will take place on Sunday in Lublin, eastern Poland while the Festival will continue till Friday.

Poland among top 20 destinations for life sciences investments: report

see more

“We often prepare popular science studies and invite young people to our laboratories. Today, during the picnic, we went with our laboratories to the space of Lublin (…) We are glad that we can celebrate science together,” professor Wiesław Gruszecki from the Maria Curie-Skłodowska University (UMCS) said during the ceremonial opening of the official opening of the science picnic.

“Lublin has the academic aspect embedded in its strategy. The new strategy, which will be adopted soon, also strongly emphasises the need for cooperation between local governments, the city of Lublin and universities. This is the key to the future, to the dynamic and innovative development of our city,” Lublin’s Mayor Krzysztof Żuk stressed.

During the science picnic an attempt will be made to break the Polish record for the largest polymer, the so-called “slime”. To beat the result so far, a slime weighing at least 150 kg will have to be made. The polymer has such amazing properties, it is a good way to show what science is capable of. The program of the Sunday picnic also includes artistic shows by student groups from Lublin universities.

During the 17th Lublin Science Festival universities prepared a total of 1,340 projects, such as workshops, lectures and meetings. It is the largest science event in the Lubelskie province and one of the largest in Poland. The main goal of the festival is to promote and popularise science and research in society.

The event is organised by five public universities in Lublin: the Maria Curie-Skłodowska University, John Paul II Catholic University, Medical University, University of Life Sciences and the Lublin University of Technology.