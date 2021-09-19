Demands of EU institutions violate Poland’s sovereignty: head of PiS

The demands of the European Commission (EC) and the European Parliament (EP) for the Prime Minister to withdraw his motion sent to the country’s Constitutional Tribunal violate Poland’s sovereignty, Jarosław Kaczyński the head of the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) and deputy Prime Minister wrote in a letter read at the VII Extraordinary Convention of the Gazeta Polska clubs.

In the letter Jaroslaw Kaczynski referred to a motion made by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki that is pending before Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal to review whether certain parts of the EU treaties are constitutional.

“This is an extraordinary demand that hits directly at the foundations of our sovereignty, our constitutional order, and on the laws of Poland,” Jarosław Kaczyński wrote.

The deputy Prime Minister also wrote that the situation was being used by the Polish opposition “to overthrow the democratically elected government of the United Right (current ruling coalition)” by taking advantage of street protests and foreign institutions.

“We must defend Poland, we must defend Europe, we must defend the Christian civilisation, which is our spiritual home. We hope that we will be successful,” the head of PiS concluded.