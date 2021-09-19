Man shoots himself during health workers protest, dies in hospital

An elderly man died after shooting himself during a press conference in the so-called “white town” of tents set up by protesting healthcare workers near the Prime Minister’s office in Warsaw on Saturday, the police announced.

The incident occurred around 10:20 am. The man was taken to hospital with facial wounds, he died shortly after.

A handwritten letter found on the man indicated that he was taking his life in protest against the strike of healthcare workers, which in his opinion was politically motivated and aimed against the current Polish government.

Police have said they also found two firearms in his possession.

According to unofficial sources the man was a retired soldier.

Poland’s healthcare workers have launched a series of protests in recent days, demanding better pay and working conditions. On September 11, they set up a white town (white tents) camp opposite the office of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to demonstrate their anger and frustration over the state of the healthcare service.

The protesting workers have issued eight demands including calls for improved salaries, better working conditions and more general funding for healthcare from the government.