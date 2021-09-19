Poland reports 540 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, one death

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 540 new confirmed coronavirus cases and one death over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 797 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 1,020 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 980 recorded the day prior, including 111 patients on ventilators, against the total of 596 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 81,151 people are under quarantine. So far 2,659,483 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 36,947,137 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,237,143 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.