Poland belongs in the EU but sovereignty of utmost importance, says PM

The Polish prime minister has stated that Poland’s place is in the European Union but added that this could not mean the end of its sovereignty.

“Law and Justice (PiS) believes that Poland’s place is in the EU but sovereignty cannot be given up simply because someone has been improperly interpreting the treaties,” Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday.

Referring to Donald Tusk’s statement accusing the ruling party of planning a “Polexit,” Morawiecki said that “this is an element of manipulation and lying propaganda.”

Tusk, a former Polish prime minister and European Council president, is once again back at the helm of his centrist Civic Platform (PO) opposition party.

Repeating that Poland is a sovereign country, Morawiecki said that “it has not been operating neither under the dictate of Brussels nor any other capital.”

The prime minister stated that both the EU accession treaty and earlier acts clearly defined what competences belonged to EU member countries.

“Thus Poland demands that the treaties should be fully observed,” he said.

Morawiecki also said that he was ready to take part in a debate concerning the strengthening of Poland’s presence in the EU.

“Poland has been and will continue to be an EU member but I personally support the strengthening of sovereignty in a situation when usurpation has been growing more and more visible,” he concluded.