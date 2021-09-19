COVID-19: 540 new cases in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 540 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,897,935 including 162,964 still active. The number of active cases increased from 162,314 yesterday.

The ministry also announced one new fatality from COVID-19 and concurrent disease. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,488.

According to the ministry, 81,151 people are quarantined and 2,659,483 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far.

As of Sunday, a total of 36,947,137 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,237,143 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 111 out of 596 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 229,005,549 coronavirus cases, 4,701,437 deaths and 205,610,340 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 42,866,805, India has the second most with 33,448,163 cases and Brazil third with 21,230,325.