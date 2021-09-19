Polish General to head NATO’s International Military Staff

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

General Janusz Adamczak has been elected to be the next Director of the NATO International Military Staff (DGIMS), the Polish president announced on social media on Saturday.

“Gen. Janusz Adamczak has been elected to one of the alliance’s most important positions… Great success of Poland and Mr. General! Congratulations!,” President Andrzej Duda wrote on Twitter.

The DGIMS is nominated by the NATO Chiefs of Defence to head the Alliance’s International Military Staff for a term of three years. Adamczak will take up the position in the summer of 2022 when Lieutenant General Hans-W. Wiermann’s tenure ends.

Adamczak has been the Polish Military Representative to the NATO Military Committee since August 2018.