Poland to play against Serbia for Eurovolley 2021 bronze

Andrzej Grygiel/PAP
Poland will play against Serbia for bronze in the European men’s volleyball championship in Katowice, southern Poland, on Sunday afternoon.
On Saturday, Poland lost to Slovenia 1-3. This was Poland’s first defeat during the tournament.
Poland won bronze in the previous European men’s volleyball championship, while Serbia took gold.
Later on Sunday, Italy will play against Slovenia for gold.
