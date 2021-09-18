Russian newspaper forced to censor British historian article

The Russian “Novaya Gazeta” published an article by British historian Roger Moorhouse on World War II. The article contained some information about the Russian September 17 World War II aggression on Poland. However, the fragment was removed due to a legal prohibition of equating the actions of the USSR and the Third Reich in Russia.

The newspaper removed a sentence from the article comparing the USSR to the Third Reich. “It is as if the admirers of Hitler were in power in Germany all the time trying to rehabilitate the former leader as a great statesman and orator,” the article said about Stalin. Moorhouse then added: “The comparison is grotesque, but we must understand that neither the Soviet Union nor its successor, Putin’s Russia, never made an honest account of the USSR’s war history”.

“The only solution was to censor this passage in a way, highlighting the fact of the censorship itself. We were very keen to show that something like this exists. However, we believe in the wisdom of our readers and our Russian readers, we believe that they will notice it, so we have marked this passage. The whole article is available on the Internet,” Michał Kłosowski, the deputy editor-in-chief of the Everything Most Important project said.

He added that the editors of Novaya Gazeta “expose themselves to great responsibility – criminal liability, even imprisonment,” by publishing this article.

Most of Moorhouse’s article published by Nowa Gazeta is devoted to the Polish perspective on World War II. “The fate of Poland during the war itself was extremely tragic; it is enough to mention the September campaign, the Holocaust, the Warsaw Uprising. No wonder then that compared to other countries, the latest history is extremely vividly present in the everyday conversations of Poles” the author noted.

Novaya Gazeta, publishing this article on Friday, indicated that the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on social media that on September 17, 1939, the “liberation march” of the Red Army on Polish territory had begun. The newspaper compared the statement to a USSR Propaganda Minister.

In 2021, Russia passed a law prohibiting “equating the role of the USSR and Nazi Germany in World War II” and denying the “decisive role of the Soviet people” in defeating Nazism in public.