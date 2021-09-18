Tusk calls Poland’s EU presence sign of ‘mature patriotism’

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

Donald Tusk, leader of Poland’s main opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), has said that today true and mature patriotism also calls for keeping Poland in the EU.

“First of all, we are Poles and we know what it means to be a Polish patriot,” Tusk said, in an address to party members at a PO national congress held in the town of Plonsk near Warsaw on Saturday.

“We also know… what is love for our small and local homeland. We know that there is no insignificant place in Poland and that there is no insignificant person in Poland and we also know what it means to be a European,” said the party leader.

“To be a European means to be a Pole, an inhabitant of Plonsk, an inhabitant of a village – there’s no conflict here,” said Tusk, a former Polish prime minister and European Council president.

Tusk’s words came in the wake of several EU-critical statements made by prominent members of the ruling conservative party, the Law and Justice (PiS), which prompted PO to accuse PiS of planning a ‘Polexit,’ a claim denied by both the party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, and the prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki.

Tusk said that PO’s task is to defend the interests of Poland, including those of its cities and towns, as well as to defend “Poland in Europe” and “Europe in Poland.”