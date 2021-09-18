COVID-19: 797 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 797 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,897,395 including 162,888 still active. The number of active cases was 162,314 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 14 new fatalities – one from COVID-19 alone and 13 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in the country increased to 75,487.

According to the ministry, a total of 84,180 people are quarantined and 2,659,020 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 162,888 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Sunday, a total of 36,922,081 vaccine doses have been administered. 19,219,358 people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 110 out of 596 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 228,481,872 coronavirus cases, 4,694,210 deaths and 205,063,820 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 42,799,907. India has the second most with 33,417,390 cases and Brazil third with 21,.102,536.