Engine trouble forces emergency landing of Polish plane in Ethiopia

A plane belonging to Poland’s Enter Air airline made an emergency landing in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Saturday due to engine problems, deputy Foreign Minister, Piotr Wawrzyk wrote on Twitter.

The aircraft, which took off from Mombasa, Kenya with 167 passengers on board, had to land in Addis Ababa after one of its engines began to give false readings.

The deputy minister wrote on Twitter that a replacement plane would be sent from Poland to pick up the stranded passengers.

Wawrzyk also indicated that the second plane should reach Addis Ababa on Saturday evening and that Polish consular services were trying to obtain Ethiopian visas for the passengers to enable them to wait for its arrival at a hotel.

Enter Air confirmed that the airline was sending out a plane to pick up the passengers. The airline said that the cause of the first plane’s technical difficulties was under investigation.

Enter Air is the biggest private airline in Poland. In 2019, it carried 2.5 million passengers to over 30 countries.