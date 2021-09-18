Poland reports 797 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 14 deaths

Acek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 797 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 deaths over the past 24 hours to Saturday morning, against 652 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 980 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 911 recorded the day prior, including 110 patients on ventilators, against the total of 596 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 84,180 people are under quarantine. So far 2,659,020 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 36,922,081 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,219,358 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.