Army tests its operational readiness

The soldiers of the 6th Airborne Brigade and the 17th Mechanized Brigade, are training together in the town of Morąg, northern Poland.

“They are training under the command of the 18th Mechanized Division. This command became operational in June of this year, three years after it was first formed,” Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said.

“We, as paratroopers, the light infantry, are able to travel very long distances in a very short time, completely independently in terms of logistics, and indeed our presence here confirms our readiness to do that,” Major Szymon Noworyta, from the 18th Paratrooper Battalion emphasised.

Moreover, the Ryś-21 military exercises are currently underway. The 12th Mechanized Division is conducting the exercises fully equipped with Rosomak armoured personnel carriers, the Rak self-propelled mortar systems and the Dana self-propelled howitzers.

“We have everything that is necessary on the modern battlefield to lead defence operations, we also have support from other types of troops,” Division General Dariusz Parylak, Commander of 12th Mechanized Division in Szczecin stressed.

Simultaneously with the exercises in Poland, the Silver Arrow manoeuvers are underway in Latvia, with the participation of Poles and NATO allies.

“Putin has to see this and it certainly gives him a lot to think about. There is one conclusion: any provocation or some kind of attack or even occupation of a part of the territory will be met with an immediate response,” Reserve Major-General Roman Polko, Former Commander of Grom Special Forces Unit said.

The Zapad-21 military exercises, conducted jointly by Russia and Belarus ended without incident; however the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, caused by the actions of the Lukashenka regime, has not come to an end.

On Thursday, the border guard noted 238 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Three illegal migrants were apprehended, all citizens of Congo. In addition 7 people were apprehended for aiding the illegal border crossings.