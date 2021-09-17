Gov’t to compensate businesses hit by state of emergency at border

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Businesses hit by the state of emergency covering areas adjacent to Poland’s border with Belarus can get compensation under legislation passed by parliament on Friday.

Companies can claim up to 65 percent of their average monthly income for the last three years under the new law, which was passed by 445 votes in favour with none against and no abstentions.

The Sejm (the lower house of parliament) rejected amendments raising the compensation limit to 85 or 100 percent of average earnings.

The law covers companies operating in parts of the eastern provinces of Podlaske and Lubelskie, and includes agro-tourism companies, tour companies, tourist transport firms and the hospitality sector.

The compensation will be available for the duration of the state of emergency and will be adjusted proportionally if the emergency measures are shortened or lengthened. The compensation will be tax-free.