Anti-corruption act prepared by Kukiz’15 passed

The lower house of the Polish parliament (Sejm) passed an anti-corruption law prepared by the Kukiz’15 parliamentary group with 286 votes in favour, 158 against and 1 abstained. The act has been the group’s flagship project for years.

The opposition Civic Coalition (with the exception of two votes in favour) and the majority of the Left (11 votes in favour and one refrained from voting) voted against the bill. It was supported, apart from the ruling United Right coalition and the Kukiz’15 caucus, by the Polish People’s Party – Polish Coalition (PSL), the Agreement, the Polish Affairs caucus, Confederation and Poland 2050.

The main goal of the anti-corruption bill is to tighten penalties for people convicted of corruption. The project entails among others, stripping those convicted for corruption offences of some public rights and prohibiting them from occupying positions in companies where the State Treasury is a shareholder.

In June, the Law and Justice (PiS) party came into a programme agreement with the Kukiz’15 grouping, which includes support for a number of acts important for the latter and the former’s help in maintaining the current political arrangement in the lower house.