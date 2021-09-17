Rock Rachon: Another debate on Poland held in European Parliament

On Thursday, another debate on the Polish so-called “rule of law” was held in the European Parliament. “The decisive question remains, does the Polish government regard an effective control by an independent judiciary and a critical media as necessary, even important, even essential. The answer is no, we see it every day, and this is different to what we see in other member states,” European Parliament Vice-President Katarina Barley said.

The German socialists have not accepted the results of consecutive elections in Poland since 2015. With the “starvation” tactics, Ms Barley and her colleagues are trying to influence the situation in a country they are not citizens of, MEP from the German AFD party Nicolas Fest pointed out.

“The German social democrats are a party that has been in the government for years and has one of the largest media groups in Germany. This isn’t a problem for the EU and MEP. Aguliar would not start criticising the ownership of his friend’s Barley newspaper,” the MEP said, reacting to the attacks on Poland by MEP Juan Fernando López Aguilar.

The guests of Rock Rachon were MEP Charlie Weimers from Sweden, Ties Keyzer a researcher and investigative journalist for “The Investigative Desk”, Branko Grams, member of parliament of Slovenia and Head of National Assembly delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and Matthew Tyrmand, journalist and political commentator.