We accepted a declaration on bilateral cooperation with Lithuania: PM

“We have accepted a declaration of bilateral cooperation with the Lithuanian Prime Minister, Ingrida Šimonytė,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, after the Polish-Lithuanian intergovernmental consultations.

The Prime Minister said that the consultations “are another step to bring our trade, economy, business and investment cooperation closer together, and to solve more difficult issues, which we have also discussed today”.

He stressed that “our mutual security also depends on our cooperation”. “I am glad that, together with the Prime Minister, we have adopted a joint declaration, signed a moment ago, on bilateral cooperation,” he added.

The head of the government emphasised that Poland was one of the first countries to support Lithuania, in the defence against Belarusian hybrid attacks.

“Our defence should be our solidarity, frequent talks, seeking agreement on all issues, as well as building economic, cultural and social ties,” the Prime Minister said, adding that these connections were discussed during intergovernmental consultations between the ministers of both countries.



“We have agreed on a number of integrative activities, integrating our positions in very important areas such as: energy, climate, culture, science and education,” Prime Minister Morawiecki stated.

“We are building real energy, transport, communication and infrastructure bridges between Poland and Lithuania,” he added. In this context, the head of government mentioned, among other things, Via Baltica and Via Carpatia international routes. According to him “all these elements of our road and rail infrastructure will strengthen the potential of our economic and trade cooperation”.

“It is important not only to strengthen our resilience against hostile actions by Moscow and Minsk, but also to express our common policy regarding threats so that our common voice can be better heard in Washington and Brussels,” the Polish Prime Minister concluded.