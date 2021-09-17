Employers to be able to check if workers are vaccinated

Mueller denied reports that the legislation provided for unpaid holidays for those unvaccinated.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Employers will be able to check on the vaccination status of their employees under new legislation now under preparation, the government spokesman has said.

According to Piotr Mueller, the proposed legislation will also allow employers to shift people to work that would minimise the risk of infection.

“At the moment it [the legislation] is with the Standing Committee of the Council of Ministers,” he explained. “It is a problem both on the technical side and of a legal nature… of course arguments have been raised about alleged discrimination, so it must be well written.”

He also said final amendments were being made to the draft.

“I hope this legislation will come out of the Council of Ministers soon,” he went on. “Although it does arouse emotions even among people who have been vaccinated.”

He added that the legislation needed to be discussed meticulously due to legal arguments that are “also important.”

“It is not the case that these arguments should be dismissed entirely, however the law needs to be written in such a way that it provides no grounds for discrimination,” he said.

Mueller denied reports that the legislation provided for unpaid holidays for those unvaccinated. He said such measures had been proposed but were rejected. “There will not be such measures in the law,” he said.

Adam Niedzielski, the health minister, has also said the draft law provided employers with the right to ask staff whether they had had Covid jabs, on the basis of which they might take a decision to change workers’ duties, with staff having to show a vaccination certificate on request.

“Without showing that proof, it should be assumed that they have not been vaccinated,” he said at the time.