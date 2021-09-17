MFA official refutes Russian allegations about September 17

“There was no ‘liberating march’ but aggression carried out in collusion with Nazi Germany,” Łukasz Jasina, spokesman for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote in social media in response to the Russian Foreign Ministry stating that “On September 17, 1939, the Red Army began a liberation march on Polish territory.”

“On September 17, 1939, the Red Army began a liberation march on Polish territory. The Soviet troops reached the Curzon line without allowing the Wehrmacht to reach Minsk. The nations of Western Belarus and Western Ukraine greeted Soviet soldiers with enthusiasm,” the entry on social media by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.

“There was no ‘liberating march’ but aggression carried out in collusion with Nazi Germany. The Republic of Poland did not cease to exist on September 17, 1939. The inhabitants of the occupied territories were soon to become the victims of crimes committed by the Soviet state,” Mr Jasina responded.

There was no 'liberating march', but aggression carried out in collusion with Nazi Germany. The Republic of Poland did not cease to exist on September 17, 1939.

The inhabitants of the occupied territories were soon to become the victims of crimes committed by the Soviet state. https://t.co/H4PBnW5oky

— Łukasz Jasina (@RzecznikMSZ) September 17, 2021

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki emphasised on his social media that “the tragedy of the events of September 17, 1939 did not only concern Poland.”

“This date initiated the entry into the game of the division of influence in our part of Europe of another state based on a totalitarian system,” he wrote, stressing that “the aggressive policy of both countries – [Nazi] Germany and the Soviet Union towards Poland, caused a conflict that had not been known so far in history.”

“Deportations to Siberia, Katyń massacre, Auschwitz concentration camp, over 6 million lost lives. When I look at the situation on the eastern border of Poland today, I am reminded of Cicero’s maxim about history, which calls it the teacher of life. And I ask myself: do others also remember this?,” Mateusz Morawiecki asked rhetorically.

“On the 82nd anniversary of the deceptive and breaking the non-aggression pact attack by the Soviets on Poland, we pay tribute to all Poles who defended their homeland in an unequal struggle and to the victims of the subsequent long-term persecution by the occupant,” Bix Aliu, chargé d’affaires of the US Embassy to Warsaw, wrote on social media.







On September 17, 1939, in violation of the Polish-Soviet non-aggression pact, the Red Army entered the territory of Poland, implementing the arrangements contained in the secret protocol of the Ribbentrop-Molotov Pact. The consequence of the alliance of the two totalitarian regimes was the partition of Poland.