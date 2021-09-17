It is time for excess funds to be cleverly invested: Fin Min

“I do not think it is time to start cutting costs,” Tadeusz Kościński, the Minister of Finance, Funds and Regional Policy, said in an interview with Poland IN, referring to the good condition of Polish economy after the three waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that “it is time to for the excess funds that we are receiving to be cleverly invested.” He also pointed out that the recently proposed revenue tax for some companies aims to counteract them not paying their corporate taxes in Poland using “very sophisticated methods.”

“When the [COVID-19] pandemic exploded in February [of 2020], we had a choice: we could either go through the legislative system to increase the allowable debt so we could actually plough money into the economy to save companies and people’s jobs, which would take 2-3 or more months… or we took the decision that we’d use special funds. which are not subject to the Polish regulations on debt,” he said.

“We used those funds and I think it was a good decision, because we have the lowest unemployment rate in Europe, the lowest recession in Europe,” the minister pointed out, adding that the righteousness of the government’s decision was appreciated by all the big rating agencies, which have all kept their ratings for Poland.

When asked about the announced “innovation” in the Polish tax system and the idea of a tax on revenue for some companies rather than a corporate profit tax, Mr Kościński answered that the idea aims to counteract some companies not paying their corporate taxes in Poland using “very sophisticated methods.”

“It is very unfair to companies which are in Poland and paying their fair share tax, because at the end of the day, by paying taxes, you are actually increasing the quality of the infrastructure in Poland, increasing the level of education of people so that the future customers are able to buy products,” the minister emphasised.