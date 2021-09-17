Only conscious society can be immune to disinformation: Def Min

“Only a conscious and well-informed society can be immune to fake news and disinformation,” said Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, opening the conference “Information Independence.” He said that society is currently struggling with a hybrid attack from the east, which is also accompanied by disinformation.

Mr Błaszczak, when opening the Friday conference “Information Independence” at the War Studies Academy in Warsaw’s district of Rembertów, stressed that all these dangers related to disinformation are real in today’s world. “In the 21st century, disinformation is a weapon. It is used, especially by our neighbour from the east,” said the Minister of National Defense.

“We want the Polish society to be well informed. We want disinformation, that fake news produced by our eastern neighbour, is repelled, and that everything that is related to an attempt to influence Polish society,” he emphasised. He noted that today’s anniversary of September 17 – the Soviet attack on Poland – was also associated with a wave of disinformation, which partially continues to this day.

He recalled that Europe is currently struggling with a hybrid attack from the east on Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. “This attack is also accompanied by disinformation and fake news,” said the minister. He stressed that the Polish Army, in addition to supporting the Border Guard in direct protection of the border with Belarus, is also fighting disinformation there.

He gave the campaign carried out by the Territorial Defense Forces (WOT) “Strong Support” as an example.

“It is an action carried out in border areas – covered by a state of emergency, consisting in talking to people, with local authorities, supporting the inhabitants of these areas and running a hotline at which WOT soldiers are on duty, answering questions from the inhabitants of this area,” he said.

M Błaszczak said that as part of these activities, a special issue of “Polska Zbrojna” magazine was issued, distributed at the border – in the zone of emergency.

“This is the best method to ensure that real information reaches residents who are under the pressure of a hybrid attack. Its purpose is to cause a migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border – the external border of the European Union,” he explained.

Mr Błaszczak assessed that it would be – in the intention of the eastern neighbour – a refugee crisis like in 2015. “We all know that Lukashenka’s regime is in power only because it has the support of the Kremlin, so we should look at it in a broader context,” he stressed.

The minister stressed that the WOT also helps local authorities when it comes to cybersecurity. “This is also another challenge that we have to face – the challenge related to the threat of methods of influence by foreign services, which are trying to paralyse local authorities in this way,” he said during the conference.

He also thanked the soldiers of the Polish Army, “not only Territorial Defense Forces but also the Operational Forces, primarily from the 16th Mechanised Division, who support the Border Guard in protecting the border on a daily basis,” he added.

The state of emergency has been in force in the border zone with Belarus since September 2. It covers 183 towns – 115 in the Podlaskie Province and 68 in the Lubelskie Province. It was introduced for 30 days under the ordinance of President Andrzej Duda, issued at the request of the Council of Ministers.

The government argued this with the situation on the border with Belarus, where the Lukashenka regime is waging a “hybrid war” using migrants. A group of immigrants who want to get to Poland has been camping near the village of Usnarz Górny (Podlasie Province) for several weeks. According to the government, these and other people are brought to the border by the services of the Belarusian regime, and Poland must ensure the security of its eastern border, which is also the EU border.