Poland reports 652 new coronavirus cases on Friday, eight deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 652 new confirmed coronavirus cases and eight deaths over the past 24 hours to Friday morning, against 722 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 911 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 881 recorded the day prior, including 101 patients on ventilators, against the total of 596 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 82,237 people are under quarantine. So far 2,658,812 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 36,878,694 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,191,249 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.