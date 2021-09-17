COVID-19: 652 new cases in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 652 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,896,599 including 162,314 still active. The number of active cases increased from 161,847 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 8 new fatalities – 2 from COVID-19 alone and 6 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,473.

Photo: Poland IN

According to the ministry, 82,237 people are quarantined and 2,658,812 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 162,314 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Friday, a total of 36,878,694 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,191,249 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 101 out of 596 available.

Photo: Poland IN

As of Friday morning, as many as 227,904,853 coronavirus cases, 4,685,652 deaths and 204,586,882 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 42,634,054, India has the second most with 33,381,728 cases and Brazil third with 21,069,017.