Two Theatres Festival commences in Zamość

Dozens of television and radio performances will be available during the 20th edition of the Two Theatres Festival (Polish: Festiwal “Dwa Teatry”), which begins on Friday. The program of the event includes, among others, a radio play competition for adults and a radio play competition for children and adolescents.

“Two Theatres” is the Festival of Polish Radio Theatre and Polish Television Theatre. It was held in Sopot, northern Poland, for 19 years. Last year, the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s edition will be hosted by Zamość.

In addition to the festival presentations in Zamość and accompanying events, there will be a lot happening on the public broadcaster TVP and on the Internet. One will be able to listen to all the competition programmes on a special platform.

This year, actors Ewa Wiśniewska and Jerzy Zelnik will be honoured with the Grand Prizes of the Festival for outstanding acting creations at the Polish Radio Theater and the Polish Television Theater.

The “Two Theatres” festival will last until September 20.

Zamość, a city called the “Pearl of the Renaissance”, was founded by nobleman Jan Zamoyski, who introduced a theatrical tradition in the city In the 16th century, at his request, the first performances were staged here. The city will also hold the next two editions of the event.