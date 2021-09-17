Polish president praises Poland’s EU membership

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

President Andrzej Duda has described Poland’s membership in the European Union as an achievement of civilisation and stated that Poland wants to be an active participant in the EU.

“Poland not only wants to be an EU member, but it also wants to actively build it,” Duda said in an interview with the Polska Times daily published on Friday.

The president explained that he was referring to “an EU with close ties to the US, an EU open to new members and one which respects the sovereignty of its members.”

Referring to harsh statements about the EU made by some ruling party members as, for instance, “a Brussels’ occupation,” Duda said that he himself was deeply committed to the European project.

But he also admitted that some EU commissioners had a part in the ongoing EU crisis, which was clearly visible now. “The current European Commission has been violating EU treaties,” the president stated.

“It has given itself powers which are not envisaged by the treaties. It sometimes openly admits that its actions have been based on politics and not on law,” Duda concluded.