Just Transition to affect not only coal-dependent regions: expert

The Just Transition will affect not only those regions of Poland based on coal extraction, but also the entire supply chain connected with the mining industry, said Honorata Nyga-Łukaszewska, assistant professor at Warsaw School of Economics (SGH), at the Polish-British Belvedere Forum.

In her opinion, learning from the UK experience, the process has to be socially responsible, which means that the stakeholders included in Just Transition must be educated on the issue. Furthermore, the stakeholders cannot be left alone and act on their own, as there are many risks onward reaching transformation goals.

Other entities that have to be “socially responsible” are those involved in the mining supply chain, not only the miners.


