Process of restoring Royal Castle to former glory still ongoing: President

“The process of restoring the Royal Castle to its former glory actually lasts all the time. To this day, its successive elements are successively implemented and renewed. Gratitude to those who care about this are truly justified,” President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the reconstruction of the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

“It is extremely important, one of the most important testimonies of our great history, our tradition, our culture,” President Duda pointed out, adding that “it is hard to believe that 50 years ago there was only a pile of rubble.”

The president recalled the history of the destruction and reconstruction of the Castle.

“This is a symbol. When I hear the anthem of Warsaw, I see the burning castle and its ruins left behind by the Germans after razing Warsaw to the ground in 1944 in a brutal way. That was the bandit’s order. No Polish city has suffered as much as Warsaw has suffered,” the President stated.

“The whole nation chipped in to rebuild the Royal Castle in Warsaw. In fact, the nation forced the communists to restore it, and despite the fact that the authorities gave no money, the funds were gathered immediately,” the President added.