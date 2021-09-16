Rock Rachon: EC announces another motion to CJEU against Poland

The European Commission (EC) announced that it was filing another motion against Poland to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). This time the EC wants the CJEU to punish Poland because, according to the Commission, the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court did not suspend its activities as EU officials wanted.

Earlier the EC asked the CJEU to impose financial penalties on Poland for failing to comply with the interim measures decision of July 14. The decision also concerned the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court.

“The Commission decided to request the Court of Justice to impose financial penalties on Poland to ensure compliance with the court’s interment mesure order of July, 14, 2021,” the European Commission announced.

Now, The EC moved to force Poland to comply with the rulings of the CJEU, with plans to seek daily fines against the Warsaw government in a long-running dispute over Poland’s judicial system.

The pressure that is currently being exerted on Poland has a political dimension, but also an economic one. Recently published data shows the pace at which the Polish economy and the economies of other EU countries are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. They clearly show that the gap between Poland and the average EU country is narrowing 5 percent per year.

