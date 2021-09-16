Notification to prosecutor’s office submitted after MP threatened Health Minister

“MP Grzegorz Braun crossed another line today. In connection with today’s words against Minister Adam Niedzielski, I am submitting a notification to the prosecutor’s office,” Elżbieta Witek, the speaker of the Lower House of Parliament (Sejm) announced on Thursday.

On Thursday, MP Grzegorz Braun from the far right Confederation party threatened the Minister of Health, Adam Niedzielski during a debate on the situation in the healthcare sector. The MP shouted “you will hang,” while pointing his finger at the minister.

“I cannot imagine that the public debate would take place in such a convention, where adult guys would challenge themselves in this way,” Minister Niedzielski responded to the threats.

“I think that from the point of view of the ministry, but also of any government representative, this is absolutely unacceptable. I expect the Presidium of the Sejm to take firm, strict steps,” he added.

The Minister thanked everyone who stood up for him. He also thanked Deputy speaker Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska from the opposition Civic Coalition (KO) for her fast reaction to exclude the MP from the parliament session.

These are not the first threats that have been made by MP Grzegorz Braun. In September 2012, he spoke about shooting to journalists from “Gazeta Wyborcza” newspaper and the “TVN” commercial television broadcaster.