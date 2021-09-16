EU adopts resolution on media freedom, rule of law in Poland

In a Thursday vote the European Parliament (EP) adopted a resolution entitled “Freedom of the media and further deterioration of the rule of law in Poland”. 502 deputies voted for the resolution, 149 were against while 36 abstained.

The resolution criticises the so-called media law, which is referred to in the EP document as “an attempt to silence critical content and a direct attack on media pluralism”.

A motion supported by the factions of the European People’s Party, Social Democrats, Liberals, Greens and the Left called on the European Commission “to use infringement procedures effectively”.

The EP also expects Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to withdraw the application submitted to Poland’s Constitutional Court to review the constitutionality of certain parts of the EU treaties.