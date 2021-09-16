Football: Legia Warsaw wins in added time with Spartak Moscow

On Wednesday, Legia Warsaw won against Spartak Moscow 1-0 (0-0) in the 1st round of group C of the Europa League in the 2021/22 season.

The team lead by coach Czesław Michniewic, had some problems in the defence, but the rivals were not able to take advantage of it, and in the very end in the added time, Lirim Kastrati scored for Legia leaving the Moscow team speechless.

The only point was scored when striker Ernest Muci from Albania passed the defence on the left line and passed the ball to Kastrati from Kosovo, who shot the ball to an already empty goal.

Legia’s goalkeeper was also one of the stars of the match. Artur Boruc managed to defend 3 accurate shots and saved the team on several other occasions.

Spartak Moscow made three mistakes which led to their defeat. In the 31 minute Jordan Larsson hit the ball straight into the Polish goalkeeper’s hands. In the 67 Samuel Gigot missed the goal hitting the bar and in the 78 minute Mahir Emreli also missed shooting the ball towards the right post.

SSC Napoli and Leicester City F.C. are also in group C, but they will play with each other on Thursday, September 16. In its next match, Legia will face Leicester City in Warsaw on September 30.