Fourth Covid wave gains momentum, spreading in low-vaccination regions

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Most new infections and hospitalisations caused by the fourth Covid wave occur in regions with the lowest vaccination rates, the Health Ministry’s spokesman said on Thursday.

Wojciech Andrusiewicz said the trend was particularly visible in three eastern and south-eastern provinces where vaccination rates are low.

“In the Podkarpackie province the occupancy rate of [Covid] beds in hospitals is 26 percent, the Lubelskie province has 26 percent of beds occupied and the Podlaskie province has 20 percent,” Andrusiewicz told private television news channel TVN24.

He added that the figures were no surprise “as these provinces have the fewest vaccinations.”

“We hope that these worrying figures will influence the awareness of society so that people will go and get a vaccine,” Andrusiewicz went on to say.

The central Mazowieckie province boasts the highest vaccination rate of 52 percent but in the Podkarpackie province the rate is just 36.7 percent, in Podlaskie 40.4 percent and in Lubelskie 42.7 percent, Anna Golawska, a deputy health minister, said in parliament on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry reported 722 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, which compares to 510 a week before and 390 two week earlier.