Health service is dying, protesting medics warn

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Poland’s health service is in danger of “dying,” protesting healthcare workers have warned in a letter to the prime minister and the leader of the ruling party.

Healthcare workers have mounted a number of protests in recent days over the state of Poland’s national health service.

The open letter said that the protests were not just about demands for higher wages but about more spending on healthcare, improved patient safety and better working conditions.

“We are asking for a real dialogue. On behalf of our patients and hundreds of thousands of medical employees… we are appealing to you for a real dialogue and co-operation to save the public health service, which is dying today,” the protesters wrote in their letter to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Law and Justice, the dominant party in Poland’s United Right governing coalition.

The letter’s authors wrote that talks with the health minister have had no effect so far, and stressed that the government in the talks should be “represented by a reliable, credible and practical-minded official”.

The comment appeared to be a swipe at Adam Niedzielski, the health minister, who was also described by the letter’s writers as a man who “does not understand the public health service and regards public healthcare… as an excessive budget expenditure.”

They also accused him of misjudging the situation in the health service, remaining “deaf” to all arguments and undertaking “authoritarian and misguided decisions” which only further worsened the situation.

In another development leaders of the healthcare workers’ Strike Committee also refused to attend a Thursday meeting with Niedzielski.

Along with increased salaries, the protesting healthcare workers, who have also set up a temporary camp outside the prime minister’s office, want healthcare spending increased to 8 percent of GDP sooner than planned.

The government has called their demands financially unrealistic.