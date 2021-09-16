Poland’s presence in EU is crucial: deputy FM

“From the Polish point of view, also from the point of view of our security, a strong presence in the European Union… the ability to influence its shape as a sovereign state is absolutely crucial,” Paweł Jabłoński, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Thursday in an interview with a commercial broadcaster wPolsce.pl.

The text of the resolution “Media freedom and further deterioration of the Rule of law in Poland” reads that the European Parliament wants to “call on Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to withdraw from the Constitutional Court the application on the primacy of European law.”

According to Mr Jabłoński, debates on whether the EU law can take precedence over national law or even the constitutions of member states “are taking place in every EU country.”

Mr Jabłoński feels that Poland and other countries that joined the EU in 2004 and 2007 are still treated as new members.

“It is unthinkable. We cannot apply different measures to EU members who enjoy the same rights in it, and unfortunately that is the way many institutions operate,” he stressed.

He added that the application of “double standards” in the EU was a big problem because it favors the disintegration of the community.

“Seeing that they are treated differently, EU societies will oppose it, and we will have an increase in centrifugal and disintegrative tendencies,” he pointed out.

“We want to be in this Union – on the terms with which we agreed,” Paweł Jabłoński stressed.

The European Commission has recently announced that it has decided to ask the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to impose financial penalties on Poland for failure to comply with the July decision of the CJEU to suspend the proceedings of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court against judges.

The EC has also launched a procedure of violating EU law against Poland for failing to take the necessary measures to fully comply with the judgment of the CJEU of July 15, stating that Polish law in the field of the disciplinary system of judges is inconsistent with EU law.

Paolo Gentiloni, the European Commissioner for Economy, said that these issues may affect the approval of the Polish National Recovery Plan (KPO) by the EU.

Paweł Jabłoński assured that the plan approval process would end positively.

“It will be something that will change Poland, that will change the shape of the Polish state, [its] functioning, our resources, possibilities in a way unheard of in history,” he stressed.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also referred to the EP resolution on LGBTIQ rights, calling it “another manifestation of acting beyond the competences of the EU.”

“These are issues that are absolutely excluded from EU law,” he stressed, pointing out that “according to the Polish constitution, marriage is a union of a woman and a man.”

“The EP is trying to use force and political pressure to make these issues become an element of EU law, but it will not happen, because we simply will not agree to it,” Mr Jabłoński assured.

On Tuesday, the EP adopted a resolution on “LGBTIQ rights.” It states that marriages or registered partnerships concluded in one Member State should be recognised uniformly in all Member States, and same-sex spouses and partners should be treated in the same way as their counterparts of the opposite sex.