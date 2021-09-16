Poland reports 722 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 10 deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 722 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 deaths over the past 24 hours to Thursday morning, against 767 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 881 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 823 recorded the day prior, including 95 patients on ventilators, against the total of 596 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 79,410 people are under quarantine. So far 2,658,636 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 36,841,191 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,167,754 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.