Modern helicopter controls the Polish-Belarusian border

One of the most modern Airbus H135 helicopters controls the Polish-Belarusian border. The Border Guard said that “thanks to modern optoelectronic systems, the border can be patrolled by air around the clock – day and night.”

Border Guard spokesperson, Sec. Lt. Anna Michalska explained in an interview with the Polish Press Agency that the twin-engine Airbus H135, which is one of the most modernly equipped helicopters, entered service at the beginning of 2020. It cost PLN 50 mln (EUR 10.95 mln) along with the equipment.

Ms Michalska indicated that the information from the helicopter is transferred to Border Guard patrols in the field, and they undertake actions aimed at preventing the crossing of the border or detaining illegal immigrants on the Polish side.

“The Polish-Belarusian border is patrolled not only from the air, but also through technical observation systems on the ground. All this together enables effectiveness and efficiency,” she assured.

Since the beginning of September, the Border Guard has already recorded over 3,000. attempts to illegally cross the Polish border with Belarus. On Wednesday, the officers reported 311 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Poland. They detained two illegal immigrants, both were Iraqi citizens. Other attempts have also been prevented.

From September 2, a state of emergency has been in force in the border zone with Belarus, in part of the Podlaskie and Lubelskie province, covering 183 towns. It was introduced for 30 days under the ordinance of President Andrzej Duda, issued at the request of the Council of Ministers.

Government officials justify the need to introduce a state of emergency with the situation on the border with Belarus, where the Lukashenka regime is waging a “hybrid war”, plus the Russian Zapad-21 military exercises, which began on September 10.