COVID-19: 722 new cases in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 722 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,895,947 including 161,847 still active. The number of active cases increased from 161,257 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 10 new fatalities – 4 from COVID-19 alone and 6 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,464.

According to the ministry, 79,410 people are quarantined and 2,658,636 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 161,847 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Thursday, a total of 36,841,191 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,167,754 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 95 out of 596 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 227,333,254 coronavirus cases, 4,675,036 deaths and 204,027,419 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 42,479,780, India has the second most with 33,347,325 cases and Brazil third with 21,034,610.