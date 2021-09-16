Number of foreigners in Poland on the rise

The number of foreigners legally residing and working in Poland is steadily rising, with 818,800 registered with national social insurer ZUS at the end of June, the organisation reported on Thursday.

Since the end of 2020, the number of foreigners legally living and working in Poland has increased by 12.9 percent. At the end of June 2021, 818,772 foreigners were registered with ZUS.

ZUS said the figure marked a 35.2 percent year-on-year increase in the legal foreigner population.

It also said that 58.8 percent of Poland’s legal foreigners are officially employed, 2.8 percent run their own businesses, the remainder pursue other forms of employment.

Most (73.7 percent) are Ukrainians, whose population numbered 603,481 in mid-2021, a 39.2 percent rise year on year, ZUS reported.