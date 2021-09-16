Over 40 pct of Poles declare better eating habits during COVID-19 pandemic

Over 40 percent of respondents noticed an improvement in their eating habits during the COVID-19 pandemic. 46 percent made no dietary improvement, while 14 percent cannot say. This is the result of the latest public opinion poll carried out by UCE RESEARCH and SYNO Poland.

“During the pandemic, society began to take care of health more. Many Poles gained the time needed to prepare and regularly eat well-balanced meals, thanks to remote work and limiting numerous activities,” said Agnieszka Dominik, an analyst at UCE RESEARCH.

As emphasised by the nutritionist of the Radom Cancer Center, Agata Chruślak, the pandemic drew attention to the fact that people and their loved ones’’health is the highest priority.

Among the most important nutritional changes was eating more vegetables and fruits, 58 percent and 48 percent respectively. A further 37 percent of the respondents indicated regular consumption of meals, 29 percent more frequent buying of healthy food and 29 percent indicated less frequent consumption of meat.

Poles aged 23-35 turned out to be the most active in introducing nutritional changes as they account for 46 percent of the population.

59.1 percent of people with incomes between PLN 4,000 (EUR 876.37) and 7,000 (EUR 1,533.65) net were the most active in introducing nutritional changes. Poles earning less than PLN 1,000 (EUR 219.09) on the other hand were at the end of the ranking with 31.6 percent.

53 percent of Poles from cities with 200,000-499,000 inhabitants declared an improvement in eating habits. At the bottom of the ranking were inhabitants of villages and towns with up to 5,000 inhabitants with 33.2 percent.

Among Poles who have implemented new eating habits, as many as 94 percent of them intend to maintain them after the pandemic ends.

The survey was carried out using the Computer-Assisted Web Interviews (CAWI) method on a sample of more than 1,000 adult Poles.