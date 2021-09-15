Nearly half of Poles oppose lockdowns: poll

Close to half of Poles are against a new lockdown even if COVID-19 infections should rise rapidly, a survey conducted by the wPolityce.pl portal has revealed.

Poland’s Health Ministry reported 767 new COVID-19 infections and 21 deaths on Wednesday. Despite increasing infection rates, 49 percent of the people surveyed were against the introduction of lockdowns, while 11 percent were undecided.

wPolityce said that most of the lockdown supporters were opposition voters, with only 35 percent of voters for the ruling United Right coalition in favour of the restrictions.

The news website added that the figures showed a decline in public acceptance of pandemic restrictions.

wPolityce ran the computer-assisted survey from September 3 to 6 on a random sample of 1,051 Poles.