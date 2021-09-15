Monument for Polish victims of WWII to be erected in Berlin

A monument for the Polish victims of World War II will be built in Berlin, said Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk. He emphasised that Polish experts participated in the development of the preliminary concept.

The experts’ comments have not yet been fully taken into account, hence further intensive work is required to ensure that the future shape of the memorial site adequately reflects Polish expectations, sensitivity and historical reliability .

As the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, it was recommended that after the elections to be held in Germany on September 26, the future coalition agreement should include a provision that will determine the rapid implementation of the project in terms of construction and institutional aspects.

“The presented concept also emphasises that Germany bears full responsibility for the crimes committed in the name of Germany and at the hands of the Germans and will do so also in the future,” he said. “The concept and construction of the monument is not the end of the discussion about history, but on the contrary an important stage in the road and discussion about responsibility and reconciliation,” said Mr Szynkowski vel Sęk.

The monument will be accompanied by an education centre which will present the facts about the “criminal character of the German assault on Poland and its occupation of the country,” the official said.

He also emphasised that in the next stage of the works it is absolutely necessary to increase the involvement of Polish experts and communities representing the families of Polish victims of World War II.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that by 2025 the cornerstone for the construction of the monument should be laid, but the ministry hopes that it will happen sooner.