There will be no major gov’t reshuffle – PiS leader

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Law and Justice (PiS), the dominant party in Poland’s governing coalition, has ruled out a reconstruction of the government although some individual changes may take place.

Talking to PAP, Kaczynski, who is a deputy prime minister, also said had had no plans to resign from the government this year.

“Of course, I do not exclude some individual changes, because there are people who, at the moment, would like to move to another activity,” he added, while stressing no major changes will take place.

“I say right away that there are ministers who want to leave the government, and even though we did not agree to their requests for a long time, this may happen,” he continued.

Kaczynski, who is sometimes considered to be Poland’s most powerful politician, said that there needs to be someone “very well versed in economic life” to replace Jaroslaw Gowin at the Development Ministry.

Gowin, the leader of Agreement, a minor party in the United Right coalition, was sacked from his post last month.

The enforced departure of Gowin prompted speculation that the United Right might dissolve, leaving PiS to battle on as a minority government until the next general elections in 2023.

Kaczynski said that during talks with coalition partners he had appealed to “a sense of common sense and responsibility for the whole”.

“Certainly, it is in everyone’s interest that this term of office reaches its constitutional end and that the next election is won, you can already see that this will not be impossible,” he said.