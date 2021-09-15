Post-pandemic world, PL-UK relations to be discussed on Belvedere Forum 1st day

The 5th Polish-British Belvedere Forum – an annual platform serving Polish-British dialogue – kicks off on Wednesday. Check out the schedule and find out more about the first day of the event, which will commence under the patronage of TVP World.

14.30–15.00 CEST – Opening of the Forum

The forum will be opened by addresses from several notable guests, namely by Zbigniew Rau, the Polish Foreign Minister, Wendy Morton, the British Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom, Dr Sławomir Dębski, Director, The Polish Institute of International Affairs (PISM), Dr Robin Niblett, Director, The Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) and more.

15.00–16.30 CEST – Session I: Polish-British Relationship in the Post-Brexit and Post-pandemic World

The first session will embrace subjects such as the perception of the future of Europe by both countries and the deepening of the partnership between them in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EU.

Experts who will take the floor include Dr Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski, the Polish MP and the Member of the Polish-British Parliamentary Group, Charles Grant, the Director of the Centre for European Reform, Eva Grosman, the CEO of the Centre for Democracy and Peace Building, Belfast, and Dr Rupa Huq, the British MP and member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Poland.

16.50–17.00 CEST – Presentation of the Forum’s media patron TVP World

17.00-18.30 CEST – Session II: Generation “Z” in a Post-pandemic World

Session two will be devoted to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate policy on the development prospects and lifestyle of young people. The topic of a post-pandemic education system and the potential effect of the UK’s migration policy after Brexit on young academics and students will also be discussed.

Among the guests invited to the discussion are Dr Kasia Makowska the CEO of the Polonium Foundation, Thomas Matthew, the European Youth Forum, Paweł Musiałek, the Director of the Jagiellonian Club’s Analytical Centre, and Robyn Stewart, a youth activist from the University of Glasgow

18.45–19.45 CEST – Session III: Polish-British Cultural Interactions

The third session, ”Polish-British Cultural Interactions,” will conclude the first day of the event with a lecture titled “Joseph Conrad and the dawn of a global world” and a Q&A session led by Professor Maya Jasanoff from Harvard University.

The 5th Polish-British Belvedere Forum is organised jointly by the PISM and the Royal Institute of International Relations – Chatham House.

TVP World is the media patron of the event and a live broadcast of proceedings will be available here.