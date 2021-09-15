Poland in men’s volleyball Euro semifinals

Adam Warżawa/PAP
Poland advanced to the semi-finals of the European men’s volleyball championship after beating Russia 3-0 (25-14, 26-24, 25-19) in Gdansk.
Poland will play its semi-final match on Saturday in Katowice against either Slovenia or the Czech Republic. The two will compete for a semi-final slot on Wednesday in Slovakia.
Poland has so far won all its games in the tournament.
