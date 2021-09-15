COVID-19: 767 new cases in Poland, 44 pct increase w/w

The Health Ministry announced 269 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,895,223 including 161,257 still active. The number of active cases increased from 160,409 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 21 new fatalities – 9 from COVID-19 alone and 12 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,454.

According to the ministry, 77,989 people are quarantined and 2,658,512 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 161,257 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday, a total of 36,803,305 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,143,244 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 91 out of 596 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 226,706,796 coronavirus cases, 4,663,555 deaths and 203,436,747 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 42,288,205, India has the second most with 33,316,755 cases and Brazil third with 21,019,830.